Facebook has responded to the incident where a Cleveland man, 37-year-old Steve Stephens, shot and killed an elderly man while broadcasting on its live platform.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” Facebook said in a statement issued to CNN. “We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

Image credit: tuthelens / Shutterstock.com