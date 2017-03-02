SOUTH COUNTY EATS WEEK IS COMING SATURDAY, MARCH4TH THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 12TH! GREAT SOUTH COUNTY RESTAURANTS THROUGHOUT GREAT BARRINGTON, LEE, LENOX, STOCKBRIDGE AND MORE HAVE CREATED SPECIAL MENUS AT AMAZING PRICES, JUST FOR YOU. IT’S YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO DELICIOUS FOOD AT GREAT PRICES. SO HEAD TO YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT OR TRY SOMETHING NEW. (PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS ARE LISTED BELOW)

Are you craving a mouth watering sandwich that will have you mesmerized after the first bite? Stop in to Fuel Coffee Shop 293 Main St, Great Barrington and order their delicious Cuban sandwich. Smokey Pulled Pork, Black Forest Ham, Cornichon Pickles, and Gruyere cheese served on a ciabatta with a side of fries. Regularly $13, take advantage of the low cost of only $10 for this delicious sandwich during South County Eats Week!

The Locker Room Sports Pub, 232 Main St, Lee MA is hope for all the best sports coverage and family dining in the Berkshires. Stop in and try their amazing Turkey Super Melt consisting of Tomato, Bacon, Russian dressing, and Cheese. Originally $8.95 but not during South County Eats Week!!! Get yours today for the low price of only $5.95!! Guaranteed to leave your taste buds begging for more!!

