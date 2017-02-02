Paczki Polka Montage – Big Y

It’s Paczki Time! WSBS and Big Y are giving away these delicious Polish pastries everyday February 6th through the 10th! How do you win? It’s “The Paczki Polka Pack!” We’ll play a Polka Music Montage numerous times a day – each time you hear it, the 5th caller in at 528-0860 will automatically win a dozen Packzi’s! Paczkis are traditional Polish doughnuts. Deep fried pieces of dough shaped into a flattened sphere and filled with Raspberry, Prune, Bavarian Creme, Apple and other delicious fillings. Available now through February 28th, Fat Tuesday and made fresh daily at Big Y. It’s Paczki Time – listen to win from Big Y and WSBS!