Closings & Delays* 2/1

If you have a closure or delay call 413-499-3333 and listen to the prompts to leave your information.
**** Adadms Council on Aging 2 hour Delay ******
Berkshire County, MA
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Adams-Cheshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
BArT Charter Public School Delayed 2 Hrs
Berkshire Christian School (Lenox) Delayed 2 Hrs
Berkshire County Head Start@Conte Closed, No AM Head Start
Central Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
Clarksburg School 2 HR Delay
Child Care of the Berkshires Opening 7:30, 2 hour Transportation Delay
Emma L. Miller Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs
Gabriel Abbott Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Daycare
Hancock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
Head Start – Adams Closed, No AM Head Start
Head Start @ Becket/Washington Closed, No AM Head Start
Head Start @ Johnson – North Adams Open, No AM Head Start, No Transportation, Childcare Open
Head Start @ Meadow Lane Pittsfield Open, No AM Head Start, No Transportation, Childcare Open
Housatonic Academy Delayed 2 Hrs
Lanesborough Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
McCann Tech 2 HR Delay
Mount Greylock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
North Adams Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
Pittsfield Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs
Southern Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K, No AM Pre-School
St Stanislas School 2HR Delay, before school program opening at 9:45,Pre School Closed
Williamstown Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs
Bennington County, VT
Bennington County Head Start Delayed 2 Hrs
Grace Christian School Delayed 2 Hrs
Growing Up Right at the C.D.C. Delayed 2 Hrs
Northeastern Baptist College Delayed, No Morning Classes, Opening at 11:00
Southwest Vermont SU Delayed 2 Hrs
Sacred Heart School (Bennington) Delayed 2 Hrs
SW Vermont Career Dev Ctr Delayed 2 Hrs
Village School of North Bennington 2HR Delay