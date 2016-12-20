Holiday Hours

Businesses, schools and government offices will be taking breaks over the next week as the nation celebrates Christmas and New Year’s. Christmas falls on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, and New Year’s on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Schools and public colleges are closed for Christmas vacation, with most local school systems closing Thursday or Friday. School reopens on Monday, Jan. 2.
********* Christmas Day, Dec. 25
(Most stores close early on the Dec. 24, some restaurants and bars may be open later)
Closed
Liquor stores
Businesses
Most retail (convenience stores & gas station may have limited hours)
NOTE: BRTA not operating on Monday, Dec. 26, and administrative office closed Friday, Dec. 23 & Dec. 26.
Local, state and federal offices
Public libraries
Schools
Banks
Stock market
Museums
Open
Cinemas
Ski areas
Convenience stores
******* New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
(Most stores close early on the Dec. 31, some restaurants and bars may be open later)
Closed
Retail businesses open but may have limited hours
Public libraries
BRTA not operating
Local, state and federal offices
Schools
Banks
Stock market
Museums
Open
Cinemas
Ski areas
Convenience stores