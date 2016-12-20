Holiday Hours

Businesses, schools and government offices will be taking breaks over the next week as the nation celebrates Christmas and New Year’s. Christmas falls on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, and New Year’s on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Schools and public colleges are closed for Christmas vacation, with most local school systems closing Thursday or Friday. School reopens on Monday, Jan. 2.

********* Christmas Day, Dec. 25

(Most stores close early on the Dec. 24, some restaurants and bars may be open later)

Closed

Liquor stores

Businesses

Most retail (convenience stores & gas station may have limited hours)

NOTE: BRTA not operating on Monday, Dec. 26, and administrative office closed Friday, Dec. 23 & Dec. 26.

Local, state and federal offices

Public libraries

Schools

Banks

Stock market

Museums

Open

Cinemas

Ski areas

Convenience stores

******* New Year’s Day, Jan. 1

(Most stores close early on the Dec. 31, some restaurants and bars may be open later)

Closed

Retail businesses open but may have limited hours

Public libraries

BRTA not operating

Local, state and federal offices

Schools

Banks

Stock market

Museums

Open

Cinemas

Ski areas

Convenience stores